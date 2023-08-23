Larsa Pippen Clarifies ‘Engagement’ Ring Is Actually a Promise Ring

The relationship between Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan probably wasn’t on anyone’s 2023 bingo card, but here we are. It’s hard to believe the pair have been going steady since January.

Many fans have a hard time taking the relationship seriously. For some, the problem is in the age gap between the pair. Others find Larsa’s connection to Scottie Pippen and the Jordan family disconcerting.

Still, the Real Housewives of Miami star has shown no signs of giving up on her latest boo. The two are so stuck together that they sparked marriage rumors last week with a band on Larsa’s left hand.

There is no Larcus wedding, just a ring

The two recently spoke about the engagement rumors on their podcast, Separation Anxiety. Larsa clarified, “We’re not engaged. But you did give me a promise ring … The only thing we’ve come up with is that we want a destination wedding.” This begs the question of what the difference is in their minds, especially since they’ve discussed “a destination wedding” before.

The rumors were bolstered when Marcus told reporters they were engaged. He explained, “Paparazzi got us leaving the restaurant and asked us if there were wedding plans in the works, and so, I think I responded in a cheeky way.” He told the paps that a wedding was “in the works” with the couple “looking for a location.”

“I had a hundred calls and text messages of people congratulating us,” Larsa said. Marcus also shared that his parents had sent him many messages, but didn’t divulge the contents. Though, he said his mother sent him “a bunch of eye emojis.” But it’s no secret that Michael Jordan isn’t a fan of the pairing.

Real Housewives of Miami Season 6 is expected to return to Bravo by the end of 2023.

