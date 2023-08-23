Sonja Morgan Wants Real Housewives of New York Reboot ‘To Do Very Well’

Sonja Morgan seems to be doing better than ever these days. Yes, it’s true that the Real Housewives of New York star was let go with the rest of her cast after Season 13.

But that led to a spinoff that Sonja absolutely loved making with her friend, Luann de Lesseps. And sure, Welcome to Crappie Lake didn’t have the greatest ratings of all time, but there was no doubt that Sonja was just happy to be a part of it.

And beyond that, she has the next chapter of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, rebranded as Real Housewives of New York: Legacy. Sonja got the chance to speak with Decider about the upcoming RHUGT, also discussing the end of RHONY as she knew it.

Sonja calls the new RHONY “a different lane”

The former RHONY star said, “It was pretty sad that we lost the 14th [season of RHONY]. I wouldn’t say there ever will be a 14th [season] of us. But I want RHONY — the new show — to do very well. I want them to do well but it’s just going to be different in a different lane.” Of course, that’s easy for her to say. She’s still on Bravo. And she got to speak on how good it was to be working.

“Oh, it feels so good to be working again. I mean, they always ask me, ‘Did you know where you were going?’ I didn’t ask for it — I just said, ‘When?’ I hadn’t filmed for a while and I was just happy to get back to work and to be with my girl Luann. We’re really good friends and it gave us a chance to spend some good quality time together doing things that matter.”

Of course, Sonja seems like a decent enough person. She would also probably still hope for the new RHONY to do well, even if she wasn’t still employed by Bravo. Most Housewives try to keep their grace about them and support reality stars as they’re up-and-coming.

Real Housewives of New York continues Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo. Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy will air in December 2023.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK SONJA IS BIASED IN HER OPINION OF RHONY? DID YOU ENJOY CRAPPIE LAKE? ARE YOU EXCITED ABOUT RHONY: LEGACY?