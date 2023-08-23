Tom Girardi Prosecutors Have Videos to ‘Prove’ He Is ‘Exaggerating’ Dementia Symptoms

Things might be looking up for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, but they are definitely looking down for Tom Girardi. While Erika trots off to Las Vegas for her “residency,” Big Tommy is probably headed to court.

The house of cards has fallen all over Tom and the mess he made by scamming clients over the years. The creditors have come a callin’ and they are pretty angry at this point. Tom’s team planned said the once-great lawyer was suffering from dementia and couldn’t possibly stand trial for any crimes. Then the prosecution said, “Bet.” Radar has the scoop.

Sir, they have videos …

The jig might be up for Tommy. This guy had a very lucrative career in stealing law before it was discovered his last name should have been Girfraudi. When it really started looking bad, he suddenly became “frail” and was supposedly diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease. But the prosecution in the Girardi bankruptcy case wasn’t convinced Tom was actually sick.

According to legal documents, the government has advised Tom has zero issues with his memory. They also said he performed daily duties with no problems prior to the diagnosis.

The law firm of Girardi Keese was forced into bankruptcy by previous clients. Those who retained Tom as their attorney claim they were owed financial settlements from legal disputes. At this time, he’s accused of embezzling almost $20 million over a ten-year time span.

Big Tommy’s lawyers say he underwent a medical eval to determine if he could stand trial. He’s been under a conservatorship via his brother since 2021 after he was allegedly found to have dementia.

But the state isn’t having any of it and says he’s good to go, regardless of what Tom’s team says. They feel Tom’s “instant symptoms” are worthy of an Oscar. It was described as “an artfully constructed self-serving portrait of a figure purportedly so diminished as to be beyond the legal system’s reach.”

In court filings, the prosecution noted Tom went to work virtually every day prior to the conservatorship. Additionally, he worked on numerous cases, arranged loans, and participated in depositions, and interviews. Despite occasional forgetfulness, Tom kept up with his schedule, according to his longtime secretary, who testified that she never questioned his mental competence. Oop.

THE RECEIPTS

Prosecutors have also acquired videos of Tom from 2019 and 2020. In “behind the scenes” films from December 2019, they claimed to have footage of him “regaling his ex-wife and her friends with stories of his trials and his encounters with celebrities.” In 2020, EJ filed for divorce, but the dissolution has been postponed while the bankruptcy cases are being settled.

And that’s not all, folks. These prosecutors are busy bees and said other videos from the time period show Big Tommy showing off, his interactions with John Wayne, and stories about Sammy Davis Jr. Frank Sinatra, and Don Rickles.

Additionally, they claimed to have a voicemail from Tom in which he told a third party, “There was some negligence here, it’s obviously since I’m the head of the firm, it’s my fault.” “These voicemails make clear that defendant’s short-term memory, and his general appreciation of outstanding legal matters, are intact,” the motion stated.

A judge now needs to rule for the case to move forward. Y’all, I think Big Tommy might be going to the Big House.

TELL US – DID YOU BELIEVE TOM HAD DEMENTIA? WHAT ABOUT ERIKA CO-SIGNING HIS DECLINING MENTAL HEALTH?