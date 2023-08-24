Sister Wives Preview: Kody Brown ‘Probably’ Can’t Trust Christine

Sister Wives Season 18 is here, and boy is it really here. Things are decidedly tense between Kody Brown and his now ex-wife Christine Brown. Kody just can’t seem to get past the fact that she left him.

Christine on the other hand just radiates happiness now that she’s detaching herself from her ex-husband. It doesn’t help Kody’s side of things that he’s decided to hate her a little while longer. But now, it seems he might be changing his tune — extending an olive branch of sorts.

On August 24, Us Weekly received an exclusive preview of the upcoming August 27 episode of Sister Wives. In the preview, Kody and Christine discussed what’s next after their split, and Kody suggested therapy. Christine laughed and asked, “Post-breakup counseling? What for?”

Why Kody claims he wants counseling

Kody suggested that maybe even “grief counseling” was on the table for him. He said he wanted to get to “a place where I don’t hate you, so I never speak bad about you to my children.” He also said, “If we go through something … we get over it, we shake hands, we go ‘Hey, have a good life.’”

In a confessional, Kody’s wife, Robyn Brown, suggested that counseling would be good for Kody, though not necessarily counseling with Christine. Moreover, Christine said to Kody, “I’m open to talking with someone,” suggesting she and Kody would be in each other’s lives forever. In Kody’s confessional, he said he’d want to learn to forgive Christine.

However, as to whether or not Kody would trust Christine again, he said, “Probably not.” Meanwhile, Christine told the camera “We’re not going to do [counseling], I’m just going to flat out tell you. We’re just not going to.” Even Robyn pointed out that Kody was almost certainly not going to make things work with Christine, and Kody just couldn’t get that.

And it’s clear to see why Christine would want out. Just as she said, “For years, I cared. Whatever he needed, whatever he wanted — I wanted to be the best wife ever. Even when it didn’t matter to him, I would have done anything he needed me to do. But I’m done.”

Sister Wives Season 18 continues Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.

