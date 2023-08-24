Tom Sandoval Bloody and Bruised in Special Forces Trailer

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval has had a pretty unfortunate 2023 so far, but he can put all of the blame on himself. After having a lowdown dirty affair with Rachel Leviss behind Ariana Madix’s back, he became the #1 enemy in the group.

While Tom’s stupid choices wound up earning Pump Rules another season, he wanted to pay for his crimes against nature. He’s always had a thinly veiled masochistic side, but took it to new heights when he joined the competition show Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. Thanks to the new trailer, it appears Tom received his wish of punishment.

Thank you, Sir, may I have another?

The Season 2 trailer of Special Forces came out and heavily featured Tom heavily beaten up. That’s one way to get people to tune in. “The whole country is pissed off at me,” Tom shared. Then Tom goes full Balenciaga and says, “I had an affair, and I wanted to take a beating.” Before anyone forms a line to the left, this show has already taped and Tom is not requesting further beatings at this time.

Cut to Tom and his shaved forehead swelling with a bloodied face. I don’t think he did too well considering he only missed about a week of filming for VPR Season 11. Thankfully, Tom isn’t alone on his journey to pain. Several other reality stars also offered themselves for sacrifice. Viewers will see Savannah Chrisley, JoJo Siwa, and for some reason, Jack Osbourne was there too.

One of Tom’s co-stars Tyler Cameron claimed Tom was walking around showing pics of Rachel and acting like he missed her. She spent most of her time until recently in a mental health facility after the reunion aired. Tom and Rachel are allegedly no more, and she has unfollowed him on social media. Additionally, Rachel isn’t returning to Pump Rules so the cast will have to make Season 11 interesting without “closure.”

If you’re interested in seeing Sandoval get the spark knocked out of him, Season 2 of Special Forces will premiere on Monday, September 25 at 9 pm ET on Fox.

