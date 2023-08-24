Tori Spelling’s ‘Mold Issue’ May Have Led to Hospitalization

Tori Spelling has been going through it. Her husband, Dean McDermott, announced in a June Instagram post that the couple was ending their marriage. He deleted the post shortly after posting it. And Dean has been MIA since.

Meanwhile, Tori and their five children have been on the move. Literally. They had to leave their rental home because it had toxic mold, which was making the family sick. She stayed for six days at Million Dollar Listing star Josh Flagg’s mansion. Then she was spotted staying at a budget motel and living in an RV. Tori’s mother, the ultra-wealthy Candy Spelling, reportedly also offered to help find a house. But she’s said to have refused the help.

Tori ended up in the hospital on August 17, 2023. She was hospitalized for four days. US Weekly has all the details.

Is it the mold making her sick?

An insider claimed that her hospitalization may be linked to the “mold issue.” The insider said, “Tori is frustrated she’s still dealing with getting sick. She thought moving out [of the house] would be the solution, but these issues obviously linger for much longer.”

In May, Tori was open about her family’s health woes in an Instagram post. “Here we are again at Urgent Care. We’ve all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months,” Tori wrote. “Sick. Get better. To get sick again.”

A second insider revealed that Tori already has too much on her plate. “Tori has been to hell and back the past few months. She’s been running on empty for such a long time,” the source stated. “It’s just been one problem after another.” The source pointed to her marital discord with Dean, money problems, and the living situation.

The second source continued, “There’s so much up in the air, including where she’s going to live and how things are going to play out with Dean. But Tori’s a fighter and she’s vowing to pull through this and come out stronger.” The source added that “she needs to get her health back on track again.”

