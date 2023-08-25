Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Think Rachel Leviss Should ‘Take More Responsibility’ After Scandoval

It’s within reason to say Rachel Leviss’ interview with Bethenny Frankel was a big joke to all who listened. Rachel’s tactics included deflection, deception, and denial.

And over the past few weeks, more and more stars attached to Vanderpump Rules have come out of the woodwork to give their two cents on the interview. Even though Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were axed from VPR in 2020, the two are still very much attached to the show.

Jax and Brittany will even be starring in a VPR spinoff. So, given their prominence, it only made sense for them to discuss Rachel. And they did so in an exclusive with The Messenger.

Jax and Brittany “don’t feel sorry” for Rachel

Jax came out swinging with a lack of sympathy. “I don’t feel sorry for anybody. No one said you have to film this reality show. There’s many other jobs in the world that she could have done.” The issue was more about cheating than just doing the show. But he went on, “And I don’t think she learned a lot from rehab.”

He explained, “If you’re putting the blame on other things, instead of saying, ‘You know what? I made … mistakes. I’m going to fix them.’ I’m a work in progress just like everybody else in this world, but putting the blame on other things and other people, that’s not a sign of doing better. The sign of doing better is taking accountability.” Preach, Jax.

Brittany agreed. She also added, “I think that’s more so what she should have done, instead of playing the victim role.” The two agreed that Rachel was being “immature.” It does feel like Rachel did a 180 at some point. There was a time when she appeared to be remorseful and apologetic. But in her interview, she took no accountability, just as Brittany and Jax agreed.

Catch Jax in House of Villains on E! on October 12, 2023, at 10/9c. Vanderpump Rules is expected to return to Bravo in early 2024.

