Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Fighting Constantly Before He Filed for Divorce a Second Time

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak and once-again estranged husband Kroy Biermann tried to fix their marriage issues, but maybe they should have tried harder to fix their money issues.

In May 2023, both Kim and Kroy filed to end their happy marriage built on trips to the casino and multiple failed skin care lines. Much fighting ensued but in July, the couple tried to work things out to save their family.

Now someone needs to throw the family a life vest because they’re drowning and Kroy has had enough. This week he filed for divorce from Kim for a second time and we’re learning what pushed Kroy over the edge. TMZ has the details.

Kroy’s last straw

Insiders who hang around Kim and Kroy on a regular basis said they’ve been battling over money nonstop. Gee, go figure. If you don’t do anything to fix a problem, the problem isn’t going to magically disappear. Sources admitted as of late, things had become “nasty” between the beloveds.

Specifically, Kimbo and Kroy are fighting over their bills. Target is coming after Kim, BMW is coming after Kroy, and the government wants both of them. Additionally, Kim has been trying to avoid a pesky gambling debt in the Bahamas area. These are just a few of the creditors trying to get their attention, certainly not the entire lot.

The insider continued, “They’ve gotten ridiculously petty over who hasn’t paid bills. They’re counting down to pennies.” GET A DAMN JOB, said everyone. And apparently, both of them are finger-pointing and blaming the other for their monetary downfall.

It sounds like during Kim and Kroy’s brief reconciliation, all they did was fight about money. The sources added the entire time they were back together, Kroy was constantly threatening to re-file, which sounds like such a joy to be around …

But this week, a certain fight pissed Kroy off so badly, he went back to court. Spies advised Kimbo “dared” him to file and Kroy was all, ‘Don’t dare me if you don’t want it done’ and once again the marriage has become “irrevocably broken.”

Kroy wants the kids, child support, and the house. Getting money from Kim will be harder than getting blood from a turnip, so good luck with that. At this time, Kim has not addressed Kroy’s latest move. As always, Team Kids.

