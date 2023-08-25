Stephanie Hollman Alleges Real Housewives of Dallas Cast Were ‘Starving’ While Filming

In the past month, Bethenny Frankel has gone rogue in an attempt to take on the reality TV entertainment industry. She spoke of demanding equal pay and residual benefits. The Real Housewives of New York alum went so far as to accuse networks of exploiting reality TV stars.

Other past and present Bravolebrities have chimed in to give their opinion. Most notably, Bethenny conducted an interview with disgraced Vanderpump Rules star Rachel Leviss, who also alleged mistreatment, including being denied reimbursement for her time in a mental health facility following the backlash from her affair with Tom Sandoval.

But the likes of Stephanie Hollman have seemingly also come out in defense of Bethenny’s statements. The Real Housewives of Dallas star suggested that she and her fellow castmates were over-served alcohol on empty stomachs to get the drama going.

Stephanie alleges that the cast were deliberately “over-served” alcohol

On her Weekly Dose of BS podcast, Stephanie revealed that she would often dispose of alcohol so she wouldn’t be “sh*t-faced and starving,” during filming. The dumping would usually take the form of spitting out shots. Stephanie also often ordered white wine in order to water it down unnoticed.

She alleged that on a boat trip from Season 3, the cast were not fed until “maybe midnight, 1 a.m.” In the meantime, Stephanie revealed that “there was a lot of alcohol.” She alleges that the cast was “over-served” on empty stomachs in order to incite drama between the ladies.

To this day, Stephanie revealed that only remembers “bits and pieces.” But generally speaking, “nothing” at all.

To her credit, Stephanie did maintain a level of decorum during filming that can now be explained by her careful intake of alcohol while filming.

“I would rather drink poop than be sh*t-faced and starving on TV,” she stated.

