Tom Sandoval Raising Money for Maui Fire Victims With LA Concert

To no one’s surprise, Tom Sandoval is looking to get some good PR coverage right now. Tom’s reputation was already not great after everything that happened on Vanderpump Rules Season 10.

But things were made even worse after Rachel Leviss’ interview with Bethenny Frankel. And obviously, Rachel’s word doesn’t amount to much, but if even half of what she said about Tom is true, the man would be blacklisted by everyone.

Additionally, Bravo knew many would tune in to VPR Season 11 to hate-watch Tom. But if he really did film Raquel without her consent, that would make his inclusion in Season 11 a moral issue, which is a different beast entirely. So, his latest announcement doesn’t come as a huge surprise.

Tom is donating to the Hawaii Community Foundation

An exclusive from Radar Online reported that Tom and his band will be raising money for the victims of the recent Maui wildfires. On August 30, Tom Sandoval and The Most Extras (TS&ME) will be performing at the El Rey Theater in Los Angeles.

According to Radar Online’s source, the decision to donate the money was entirely Tom’s. Although, knowing Tom, that claim seems questionable. The upcoming show is part of the band’s ongoing tour of the country these past couple of months. The proceeds will go straight to the Hawaii Community Foundation.

Credit where credit is due, this donation is genuinely a good, charitable act on Tom’s part and the part of his band members. Also, this is a reminder that bad people can still do good things (though it doesn’t necessarily redeem them). Maui was devastated, and the citizens need all the help they can get. To donate to the Hawaii Community Foundation, click here.

Vanderpump Rules is expected to return to Bravo in early 2024.

