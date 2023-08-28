Larsa Pippen Isn’t Counting on Michael Jordan to Attend Possible Wedding to His Son

I think it might be safe to say a lot of Larsa Pippen’s hopes and dreams crashed and fell when Michael Jordan publicly condemned her relationship. The Real Housewives of Miami star has been happily dating Marcus Jordan since 2022 and by all accounts, things have gotten serious.

Marcus and Larsa have been pretty much inseparable since the relationship went public. These guys even created a podcast dedicated to their love (she tried to write without sarcasm). But MJ kind of took the shine off when it was revealed he isn’t keen on his kid’s hookup. Now Larsa says she doesn’t expect Big Daddy Jordan to show up when she says “I do.”

MJ says “I don’t”

Larsa whined shared her thoughts on an episode of the couple’s podcast, Separation Anxiety. When discussing a possible future wedding, Larsa asked her beloved, “Do you think you would have a wedding on a reality show? I don’t think your parents would come?”

Larcus caused a ruckus last week when Larsa was spotted bopping around with a big shiny ring on that finger. But lo and behold, it’s just a promise ring. That said, the couple has stated they are looking at wedding venues and beginning the planning process. This is despite not being officially engaged.

Marcus racked his brain for a both proper and polite reply to Larsa. Because you know that man realizes his father does not approve of his lady-friend. Finally, he responded, “I just felt like it’s a tough question to answer. It’s something that we’ve been discussing a lot lately, not necessarily putting a lot of emphasis or priority on where or when, but we’ve definitely been discussing locations and time of year.”

Ladies and gentlemen, allow me to compliment Marcus on not even coming close to answering Larsa’s question. “With the pictures of the ring going around, there was a little extra fuel on the fire,” he added.

All of this comes on the heels of Larsa’s embarrassment and shame over MJ’s lack of excitement that his former teammate’s ex with a 16-year age difference is now his son’s potential wifey. Stay tuned – Larcus will make their debut on Real Housewives of Miami, scheduled to return to Bravo by the close of 2023.

