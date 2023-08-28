Terry and Heather Dubrow Legally Change Son’s Name in Court

No matter what you say about Heather Dubrow, you can’t say she’s not a warrior for her children. In November 2022 the Real Housewives of Orange Country star and her husband Terry Dubrow petitioned to change the gender on their son’s birth certificate.

In January 2023, the couple appeared before an Orange County Superior Court judge requesting a “decree recognizing the minor’s gender.” At the same time, Heather and Terry also asked for a name change. Their 12-year-old child is now legally Ace Dubrow.

Noting that there were no objections to the name change, the judge granted their request. He also ordered a new birth certificate to be issued in the name of Ace Dubrow. Radar Online has the exclusive details.

Heather reveals her youngest child is trans

In March 2023, Heather revealed on Instagram that Ace was transgender.

“It’s International Sons Day! We love you, our youngest son, Ace,” she wrote. “Our job as parents is to give our kids a safe and supportive environment so they can grow up as healthy, happy, confident, independent humans. Since Ace is a 12-year-old child, with a long life ahead of him – we will let him tell his own story someday if he chooses to do so.”

“All we can say is Ace, we love you so much and we are proud to be your parents,” Heather continued. “Your brother and sisters love and support you too.”

Though Heather received praise for being a supportive parent, some critics gave her the side-eye and wondered if she was giving herself a storyline on RHOC. There were also those who accused her of trying to stay “relevant.”

“Neither of these things are true,” the Consult Beaute & Health founder said. “They are the farthest thing from the truth.”

An unusual family

Heather and her husband Terry, have a diverse family. In February 2022 their younger daughter Kat came out as a lesbian. Their older daughter Maximillia (“Max”) had come out as bisexual a year earlier.

“We’ve got four kids,” Heather said at the time. “They are different genders, different sexualities, and all at interesting places in their lives, figuring out who they are and where they belong as human.”

And their parents love and support each of them unconditionally.

Catch the Real Housewives of Orange County on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

