Erika Jayne Rejects Rumors She Used Ozempic for Las Vegas Residency

I cannot believe we are still talking about Ozempic. At this point, we need to give Ozzy a show credit, a formal gown, and a salary. So many Bravolebrities have been accused of using the drug to drop pounds and Erika Jayne is no different.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has a new residency in Las Vegas. She has also lost quite a bit of weight. Like others who have recently become slimmer, Ozempic is being clocked as the main cause. Some cop to it and others do not. Erika is on Team Do Not and is rejecting the injecting rumors. Extra has the scoop.

No Ozzy for EJ, allegedly …

Whilst Erika basks in the glow of her new show in Vegas, Bet It All on Blonde, she’s also still denying the word on the street. Today’s word has nothing to do with widows and orphans and everything to do with diabetes medication. According to Erika, Ozempic is not on her menu.

She’s already denied it, but now she’s denying it again a la Kyle Richards. “My answer stands then and it stands now,” Erika said. So basically she’s saying “I’m not on Ozempic” without actually saying the words. The wife of a lawyer …

“I’ve always been tiny. I got bigger during all of my depression and through everything else. There’s nothing like putting on a show and a little bit of stress… to get you right back into shape,” Erika continued.

Wait. Now it was stress. I thought it was menopause? At least she’s being original and not attributing it to living in the gym and cutting out all enjoyable food.

Listen, who really cares? The entire cast of Real Housewives of New Jersey could have group injecting sessions but I assure you, the fans and general public are desensitized to it now.

Erika and her slimmed-down frame from either stress or menopause, but definitely not Ozempic, will be appearing at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay through December 16.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will return, albeit skinnier, in Fall 2023 on Bravo.

