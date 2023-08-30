Erika Jayne Responds to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Cast Missing Her Vegas Show

Erika Jayne’s Las Vegas residency is finally picking up, and the reality star is spilling the tea to Pride about her cast members missing her most recent shows.

When asked if the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills had planned to make a pit stop, the “XX$PENSIVE” singer said, “I don’t know.”

“And you know what, that’s okay too,” she continued. “Because you know who was here last night? The fans. And that’s really what this is for.”

Since Erika’s RHOBH premiere, the diamond-studded Housewife has always been focused on expanding her brand. From new singles to spicy music videos, with her latest tour, EJ is inching closer and closer.

Erika is cool with her co-stars missing her show

Since the RHOBH has wrapped filming, more and more cast members have spilled a little tea about what viewers can expect.

We will see a little rift between EJ and Dorit Kemsley over Erika’s BravoCon 2022 statements. Furthermore, it sounds like Sutton Stracke will stir up the most trouble, and Kyle Richards will go through another tough year as she and Mauricio Umansky work on their marital problems.

The ladies will also take a trip to Vegas during Season 13; however, it wasn’t to see their pal Erika on stage — it was to see Magic Mike live and in person. But, according to newly divorced Miss Jayne, instead of a fun night, it was drama-filled like no other.

“It turned into a big fight, which you’ll see on television,” Erika revealed. “Somebody got a little, you know … offended,” she said in July 2023.

And during her most recent Pride interview with Ricky Cornish, she reiterated that her co-stars “ruined” the moment for her.

Shortly after, she joked that because of their poor behavior, she was perfectly fine with them not being present for her special moment.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is rumored to return in November 2023.

