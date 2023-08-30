Kyle Richards ‘Didn’t Look’ Before Posting Photoshopped Pic, Blames Friend

A photoshop fail has hit the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Not all is “shi shi shi darling” in America’s most exclusive zip code when an obvious gaffe gets called out on social media. How can a person claim authenticity and then get caught touching up here and there?

But the victim of it all, Kyle Richards, could have just deleted the photo and left well enough alone. Instead, the mother of four took to social media to offer an explanation.

Kyle thinks the incident “isn’t newsworthy”

Photo: Kyle Richards/Facebook

It all started when Kyle reposted a picture that her friend, and Hermes director, Michael Coste shared on his social media. Followers were quick to spot inconsistencies in the image. Kyle’s arm and shoulder seem to disappear into the beige wall behind her, and there is a smudge. She quickly deleted the photo. Interestingly, Michael posted an unaltered version on Monday.

Since then, Kyle came forward with an explanation. And, as she usually does, shifted blame onto her friend. The Halloween star commented under Page Six’s Instagram Reel to respond to the ridicule about the photoshop fail.

“This picture was sent to me by Michael and I didn’t look before I posted it. He admittedly does this to all of his photos. This isn’t news worthy [sic]. Pretty sure people are as bored by this as I am,” Kyle explained.

“Always love seeing you and laughing together @michaelcostefr,” Kyle captioned a do-over post which featured Michael’s unaltered photos. Gushing over her fashion forward friend, the reality TV star wrote that he is “always” the “first stop” whenever Kyle visits Paris.

Kyle has been in the news a lot lately. She has had to repeatedly deny Ozempic use. Her marriage with Mauricio Umansky has hit a rough patch, and there are unfounded rumors that she is conducting an affair with singer Morgan Wade.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will return in the fall of 2023.

TELL US – WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO THE PHOTO? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF KYLE’S RESPONSE?