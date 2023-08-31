Shannon Beador Celebrates ‘True Friendship’ With Taylor Armstrong Amid House Move

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador is having a tough time this season. Her relationship with Heather Dubrow has hit the skids. Shannon doesn’t like Fancy Pants discussing her relationship with John Janssen. There was clearly something going on because John pulled the plug right after filming wrapped.

Then we have Taylor Armstrong. She joined RHOC as a friend, after being a housewife on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Taylor also has issues with Fancy Pants. The budding thespian felt that Heather was condescending about her acting skills. Meanwhile, Heather believed that Taylor should have followed protocol if she were actually offering her a role in a movie.

And when Heather popped the champs for her birthday, Shannon, Taylor, and Tamra Judge weren’t on the guest list. That is telling, isn’t it?

Friends till the end

You know it’s a true friendship when they come over to help you move. ❤️?‍♀️? #hotmesssisters #RHOC pic.twitter.com/mcR49LECdI — Shannon Storms Beador (@ShannonBeador) August 30, 2023

But Shannon seems to have found a true friend in Taylor. She tweeted a photo of herself with Taylor, holding packing supplies. “You know it’s a true friendship when they come over to help you move. #hotmesssisters #RHOC,” Shannon captioned the post. That is so true!

Shannon previously expressed her excitement about Taylor joining the OC ladies. “Love her. Yeah, I call her my hot mess sister,” Shannon stated. “I’m telling you, just the most fun with that girl. Love her.” I think the “hot mess sister” nickname should stick.

Of course, Taylor already knew Tamra from her time on Season 2 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Taylor’s dramatic fights with Brandi Glanville landed her a spot in a new zip code. And she was the first housewife to hop to another franchise.

With Heather buying a new home in Beverly Hills, she might not be the last. And with the season that Heather is having, a change of scenery might be a blessing.

You can catch the Real Housewives of Orange County on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK THAT TAYLOR AND SHANNON’S FRIENDSHIP WILL LAST? CAN HEATHER FIX HER ISSUES WITH SHANNON AND TAYLOR?