Heather Dubrow Responds to Taylor Armstrong’s ‘Unprofessional’ Accusations

The conflict between Heather Dubrow and Taylor Armstrong is clearly ongoing, though filming for the current season wrapped in November 2022. Perhaps it’s an issue of who is associating with whom in the cast, or perhaps the ladies have direct beef with each other. It’s hard to tell at this point.

Regardless of how it’s going, it all started when Taylor suggested Heather take part in the movie she was starring in. She ended up feeling belittled by Heather’s patronizing manner. For her part, Heather did not feel that her acting credentials were respected. Nor did she feel that her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star went through the proper channels to hire her for the role.

The ladies managed to make up on camera. Both are keeping the peace as Season 17 progresses. But what happened since then seems to be a lesson in social complexity.

Heather compares the fight to “junior high”

Problems resurfaced when Taylor spoke about Heather during a July 2023 appearance on Jeff Lewis Live radio show, hosted by Jeff Lewis. Taylor admitted that she felt that their issues were “resolved,” and that the two enjoyed a holiday party together.

Heather then celebrated her birthday in early January with multiple parties. Yet Taylor was not invited. Neither was Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador for that matter. According to Taylor, Heather “invited everyone [on RHOC] except for Tamra, Shannon, and [herself.]

Well, Fancy Pants finally responded in an August 2023 interview with FOX 5 New York. The celebrated actress defended her actions by suggesting that she did not invite Taylor because of her friendships with Tamra and Shannon. Clearly, the issues between Shannon and Heather brewing in Season 17 will only get more complex over time.

“At the holidays, last year, I invited all the girls to have a dinner because I thought it would be nice for all of us to get together as a cast. Tamra said she didn’t want to come, because she didn’t want to be fake and she didn’t want to go with me, and Shannon just didn’t want to come or was busy,” Heather explained.

It turns out that the “Jenny” series regular did not approve of some of Taylor’s social media posts.

The “Dream Team”

Heather added, “And so, I said fine and the rest of us went out and then two nights later, Tamra and Shannon had their own holiday party and they invited everyone except me. And Taylor posted it and wrote hashtag ‘Dream Team.’ Would you invite her to your birthday party? No. Why would I?”

Another disconnect is the point that Taylor made that the ladies are, above all, co-workers. To exclude one or two is “unprofessional.” Yet Heather doesn’t see it that way. For her, it’s about the social tit-for-tat that she usually engages in.

“And then [Armstrong] called me unprofessional because I didn’t invite her to my birthday? I mean, like, are we in junior high?” Heather stated.

Clearly, there is a lot more tension to unpack this season.

Catch the Real Housewives of Orange County on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF HEATHER AND TAYLOR’S FIGHT? SHOULD HEATHER HAVE INVITED TAYLOR TO HER BIRTHDAY? WAS TAYLOR WRONG TO MAKE THE “UNPROFESSIONAL” COMMENT?