RHONJ Rumor: Joe and Melissa Gorga Make Peace With Bill and Jennifer Aydin

With Dolores Catania’s charity softball event comes all the related Real Housewives of New Jersey publicity. The event is like a candy store for those searching out RHONJ rumors.

For example, fans have already begun speculating about Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider’s relationship. Then there was Luis Ruelas passing a ball with little Joey Gorga. It’s one of the most exciting times to be a RHONJ fan.

But among the shockers was Joe Gorga and Bill Aydin, who appeared to be quite chummy, despite the tiff that Joe, Melissa Gorga, and Jennifer Aydin got into at BravoCon in 2022. Name-calling occurred, rumors flew, and a drink was thrown. But now, that might all be a thing of the past.

Joe and Bill hug behind Jennifer’s back?

The Instagram account @bravoandcocktails posted a DM to their story. The message was reportedly from an insider who saw Joe and Bill. They said, “Joe Gorga [and] Bill Aydin just wrapped that long scene and they hugged and Joe said I love you to Bill.”

Another Instagram account, @allabouttrh, picked up a lot of footage from the event, including Joe and Bill acting quite chummy to one another. The two were even caught hugging one another with Melissa nearby. Jennifer, however, was nowhere to be found. There was also footage of Joe and Bill being filmed for RHONJ, as the two appeared to be having a serious conversation.

IG users were not at all too happy with Bill’s display in the footage. One commenter summed up the general feelings: “Bill you gotta defend your wife. Speaking with people who threw a drink at her and called her all types of disgusting names. Ima need you to do better sir.” Still, we’ll have to wait to see the full context of these clips.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK THE AYDINS HAVE MADE PEACE WITH THE GORGAS? IS BILL HURTING JENNIFER ONCE AGAIN?