Why Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard Were Bound to Fail

News recently broke that Summer House stars Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard called it Splitsville only two months before their wedding. Their love journey has been documented on the popular series, including last season, which showed Carl dropping to one knee.

However, it is clear all was not well with RadHouse. Who knew Jax Taylor and Britanny Cartwright were the Bravo couple to beat? Get ready to grab the beercheese!

Lindsay Is a Monster

Listen, we loved Lindsay’s hot girl summer era, but for the most part, she was a mess with relationships. In January 2017, fans got their first glimpse of Lindsay in a relationship when she dated Everett Weston. Honestly, the dude seemed pretty chill, so it was a little confusing as to why he was dating the blonde. Lindsay came across as manipulative and insecure in all three of her TV relationships. We understand it is reality TV, but some personality traits can’t be hidden.

During Season 2, Lindsay became enraged after Everett failed to give her attention because he wanted to bond with the guys. Lindsay blew up, telling him to leave (which became a habit with other partners, too), then ignored him for the rest of the night.

While dating Stephen Traversie, Lindsay again showed how much attention she required during a major blowout, when she yelled, “How many sandwiches have you made for me?” The couple didn’t last, and while we are sure Stephen was a bit at fault, Lindsay couldn’t keep the crazy under lock and key. The same goes for Carl, as the recent season showed Lindsay losing her cool on him more than once. Frankly, in almost all of their photos together, he looked like a hostage.

Lindsay Is Drinking Again

Carl has been on a journey to live a sober life for over a year now. The life decision was important to him after he lost his brother to an overdose. As fans watched his drunken escapades for four seasons, Carl decided to turn over a new leaf in 2020. For the most part, Lindsay has been supportive.

She stayed sober for several months to help Carl remain on track and feel supported, especially as Carl struggled heading into the 2021 holiday period. But as Summer House Season 7 got underway, Lindsay began to drink once again in moderation.

There is no doubt Lindsay becomes “activated” while under the influence. Even Carl spoke about it at the reunion. “We go to couples therapy,” he said. “It’s become a major part of the dialogue because I never wanted to hold her back from being herself. And sometimes, when there’s alcohol involved, we don’t communicate well whatsoever.”

If that weren’t enough motive for the couple not to work out, Danielle Olivera revealed that Lindsay’s drinking did lead to one major fight between the now broken-up couple.

At the reunion, Danielle shared, “There was a moment where we went to Montauk, and we were the three amigos at one of our favorite bands. Lindsay was drinking, we were doing you know our thing. You became contentious with Carlito, and you were vocal about it at the table, so much that Carl left the table.” It turns out Carl was so upset he took a three-hour Uber back to New York City, which Andy Cohen deemed an “aggressive move.”

Carl Used To Screw Around

Let’s not forget, though, that Carl is a reformed fu*kboy. Can we write that? I mean, the footage doesn’t lie, as he often led on Lauren Wirkus during the earlier seasons. He could very well still have that mean streak buried down that he has been repressing in an effort to be the bigger and better person. But it is also very easy to slip back into old ways. Could this have affected his engagement status?

Carl Was Smothered

It became painfully obvious during the last season of Summer House that Carl was silenced from expressing himself in order to play the ‘good boyfriend.’ Lindsay, who has always been so clear and unwavering about her expectations within a relationship, didn’t leave any room for Carl to be himself. To the outside world, it started to look like that Lindsay wanted a soldier, not a life partner.

Everything that Paige DeSorbo said at the reunion, including when she called them “fake,” saying, “I think everything they do is premeditated and planned. I think they just lie, and they spin everything,” seems to be turning out to be true. All hail Queen Paige!

Lindsay needs to take a chill pill. The star is so tightly wound and defensive that it is going to be hard for her to enjoy any relationship she is in. That being said, if what is being reported by sources is accurate, Carl planning the break up with producers is WILD. The callous move is textbook, showing just how toxic their relationship has been with one another. But if he did play her game, he sure made sure to get in the last word.

