Billie Lee Explains Pump Rules Finale Fight, Addresses ‘Previous Stalker’

It was just this morning, September 4, that we reported on an alleged assault at the taping of the Vanderpump Rules Season 11 finale. While Tom Sandoval was involved in the altercation, he was reportedly not the intended target, but rather, a security guard.

Now, however, Billie Lee has come forward with even more details surrounding the event. Thank goodness she joined the Season 11 cast. Billie explained the events on her Instagram story, and Reddit user u/denisemischaele archived her account of the events.

Some guy “knew things” about Billie

“Right when I walked in, I was going to the bar to meet Tom. And this guy came running at me, and he was like, ‘Oh my God, Billie, I know you.’ He was like, ‘I know you, but you don’t know me.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, okay.’ And then, he was like, ‘You’re from Western Indiana.’ I was like, ‘Oh, so he knows where I’m from.’”

She kept speaking to him, verifying where she was from. “And then he’s like, ‘Wait, why don’t you go by your last name?’ And he knew my last name … I was like, ‘Oh, I just — I just don’t.’ Anytime I’m uncomfortable, I like, I just try to get out of the situation … I’m not even gonna tell you, but he knew things about me that is not public.”

She continued her experience: “I immediately got uncomfortable, and then I ran from him, went to the bar. Cut to a couple hours later, the same dude is like charging at us. We’re just in a group talking, and he’s like, throwing glasses or flowers or something as he’s like, charging. And security’s running after him. He goes past Tom and I.”

He grabbed a chair, Tom stepped in

She went on, “He’s like, running towards me, and I back up … The security, he’s chasing him. Then he grabs a glass of the wine and throws it, and starts to pick up the chair, and that’s when Tom like, ran after him and grabbed the chair.”

She concluded the account by saying, “So, I don’t know this dude. Apparently, no one knows him. I don’t know how he got into a private event. All I knew is he was creepy from the start … then he went crazy. It was scary.”

As she recounted the events, she had two separate textboxes on screen. During the first half, she wrote, “My last name is private because of a previous stalker I had in 2016.” And for the video’s second half, she wrote, “[Tom] did not start anything or had anythihg [sic] to do with it besides trying to protect us from this guy.” Still, skepticism will abound.

