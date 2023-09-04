Was Tom Sandoval Assaulted by Guest at Pump Rules Finale Taping?

Tom Sandoval was seemingly assaulted by a random guest at the finale taping for Vanderpump Rules Season 11. Footage from the event, at which the cast were filming, made its way to TikTok shortly after the confrontation occurred. It didn’t take long for the film to go viral, and now fans are wondering exactly why there was a physical altercation. Sure, he’s a dirty cheat, AND a worm with a mustache, but do things really need to go this far? Well, it turns out that Sandoval wasn’t the target.

Drinks were thrown and a chair was grabbed

Social media star MeganPlays was at the event and said that the “random guy” was actually going after a security guard. Before she started filming, he grabbed a centerpiece including a vase, and flung it at the man who could be seen gripping the assailant around the throat.

No explanation has been given for the man’s behavior. Perhaps he had a few too many drinks and was looking for a fight. Whatever the case may be, violence is never the answer. Especially when there are multiple cameras recording, and it’s so easy to prove your ass was being unnecessarily volatile.

Other tea from the finale taping suggested a heated discussion between Sandoval and his castmates, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay. Unfortunately, the music at the event was so loud that nobody knows why they got into it.

Ariana Madix was also seen in a heated confrontation with a member of production. Her new boyfriend, Daniel Wai, was also in attendance. It’s unclear if he and Sandoval crossed paths at any point.

Pump Rules is expected to return early next year.

