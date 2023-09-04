Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman Sold $215K Condo Before Divorce Filing

Though there were many clues that Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman’s red flag of a relationship was circling the bowl throughout season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta (and basically their whole run on the show), the events of the contentious divorce they’re currently going through began playing out after the RHOA cameras stopped rolling.

However, it seems that the couple might have started the ball rolling on going their separate ways even before filming for this season wrapped. The Sun says that late last year, Drew and Ralph quietly dropped a New Jersey condo they owned. Perhaps they just had no use for the home anymore, or perhaps this was foreshadowing of what was to come.

Ralph and Drew made some money moves shortly before filing for divorce

Drew and Ralph both ran to the courthouse within an hour of each other back in February 2023 to file for divorce, which made it seem like maybe there was a sudden precipitating event that signaled the end of their marriage. However, documents show that they secretly unloaded a New Jersey condo for $215k back in December 2022, and a separate document indicated that Ralph paid off a more than $6,000 mortgage in January 2023 and was discharged from his lender.

Ralph bought the condo before he married Drew

Ralph purchased the ~1,000 sq. ft. two bedroom, one bathroom Franklin Park, NJ home back in 2007, seven years before he and Drew tied the knot; though her name was later added to the deed. No one knows if the couple kept the condo to use as a crash pad when Drew had to come to NYC for her “Lifetime or above” acting pursuits or if the condo was a rental property.

The two are now fighting over their $1.7 million Atlanta mansion

With the N.J. condo out of the way, Drew and Ralph have both set their sights on winning their $1.7 million Duluth, GA mansion, which boasts six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and sits next to a golf course on the grounds of the Sugarloaf Country Club. The Sidora-Pittmans just bought the manse in October 2020.

The Sun says that now-sealed documents indicate that Drew pleaded with the court to award her “exclusive use and possession” of the home since Ralph also requested the same. Drew also filed a “Lis Pendens” back in April, in an attempt to give her an advantage in the fight for possession.

The doc stated: “Petitioner is seeking domestic relations relief, including equitable division of the marital residence, against the real property titled in the name of, including any and all improvements, equipment, furniture and furnishings thereon.”

This messy divorce is far from over

The two-part RHOA reunion is upon us, and Drew already came in hot with a plum-chucking at “friend-of”/Ralph’s “fake” cousin Courtney Rhodes in part one, so when Ralph takes the stage in part two, we’re likely in for some Drew-Ralph drama, and maybe some insight into where their marriage went wrong(er).

