Meredith Marks Promises ‘Volatile and Wild’ Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans are eagerly awaiting Season 4. It’s going to be a completely new dynamic with the departure and incarceration of Jen Shah. Mary Cosby is back in all her quirky glory.

Meredith Marks is ready for fans to view next season. This fan favorite has always been transparent with fans. She tackled issues dealing with mental health and the LGBTQ+ community.

Meredith has used her platform admirably. But she is also a lot of fun and brings drama to the group. Mainly because her consistent demeanor gets other ladies triggered. And Season 4 promises to be just as entertaining.

Meredith promised she “wasn’t starting things”

Meredith teased the new season in an interview with Pride. She revealed that her expectations about conflict management weren’t always met.

“We all have had our fair share of difficult times over these last years, whether it’s in the dynamic with each other or with own personal situations and stories. I was hopeful that everyone would be able to put things aside and move forward on a positive trajectory, but that doesn’t always happen,” Meredith said.

It did happen, finally, with her longtime friend, Lisa Barlow, with whom Meredith had a falling out.

“You will see we’re definitely in a better place than we were last season. You have to watch and see our journey,” Meredith revealed.

Who is Meredith going at it with this season?

So who will the fashionista be feuding with this season? Well, Meredith said it was newly promoted RHOSLC star Angie Katsanevas.

Meredith pointed to a former comment that her co-star made about relationship expectations.

“I don’t think I had much to say on Angie other than [the] reunion. She publicly said she would never be friends with me, so that’s where things start off. I’m not forcing myself on anybody. That’s not who I am. Everybody loves to come for the queen,” Meredith teased.

Meredith could be labeled the reigning prima donna of the show with the way she carries herself. Her cool and collected demeanor is admirable. But it still brings the drama. As usual, Meredith chooses to disengage at times.

“Our season is super high energy. It’s fun and funny in a lot of ways, but it’s very volatile and wild. There’s no lack of energy. I wasn’t starting things, let me put it that way. I would engage if I needed to … in response. Sometimes I reacted rather than responded, which is not great, but c’est la vie … I’m human,” she said of the overall feel of Season 4.

Catch the new season of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on September 5, 9/8c on Bravo.

