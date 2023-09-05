Scottie Pippen Sees ‘Victory’ Over Michael Jordan in Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Dating

If you thought Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen was the one coming out on top in her divorce, you might be wrong. Larsa received a massive amount of money. She even has a new partner in Marcus Jordan. So why is Scottie Pippen enjoying every minute of it?

Larsa and Marcus have been together since 2022. There’s a 16-year age difference that separates the two, but it isn’t the only challenge they’ve faced. Recently Michael Jordan revealed exactly what he thinks about the force known as Larcus, and Larsa has been in a tizzy ever since.

Now, despite the divorce, the loss of zeros in his bank account, and knowing his ex-wife is with another man – apparently Scottie is having the time of his life. Courtesy of MJ’s misery. Radar has the scoop.

Scottie has the last laugh

Since Marcus and Larsa went official, she’s been telling tales of how happy everyone is that they found each other. No one cared Marcus was only slightly older than Larsa’s kids and it wasn’t a problem Larsa was hooking up with her ex-husband’s former teammate’s son.

Everything was fine and dandy until a reporter caught up with MJ and asked him if he approved of his son’s girlfriend. MJ opened a huge can of worms when he said, “No.”

Now Scottie is having a chuckle over Michael’s obvious dismay at who his son wants to wife up. An insider shared, “Scottie and Larsa are still friendly, and Scottie figures anything that gets under Michael’s skin is a victory for him.”

Michael and Scottie used to be fairly close when they played on the Bulls together, but their friendship took a nosedive in the 1990s. The source added, “Michael’s worst nightmare is Marcus will end up marrying Larsa — and his son will be stepdad to his enemy Scottie’s kids.” Aw, and all of Larsa’s kids can call MJ “Granddaddy Big Bux.”

Additionally, it appears MJ tried to tell Marcus to tone it down with Larsa. “He accused his son of dating Larsa just to stir the pot and that he should drop her, but Marcus says he is a grown man who makes his own decisions,” a spy revealed.

“Larsa and Michael know that with the bad blood between Michael and Scott this could turn into war, but they really are crazy about each other,” a source continued.

Larcus is in it to win it and clearly has Scottie’s seal of approval. As long as MJ stays unhappy, he’s good.

