Alexis Bellino Ends Engagement After Three Years

A different outcome. Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Alexis Bellino has stayed in the news since her stint on the hit reality TV show. She starred on RHOC from Seasons 5 to 8 and was married to Jim Bellino at the time. They finalized their divorce in August 2018.

Two years later, Alexis said yes to Andrew “Drew” Bohn. They appeared on Below Deck together as charter guests. They were clearly in the honeymoon phase at that point, as there was a shocking amount of PDA. He proposed in December of 2020, and the pair maintained an almost three year engagement. But for undisclosed reasons, the pair decided to part ways.

Alexis and Andrew “lovingly” split

Page Six broke the news that Alexis and Andrew called it quits after three years of being betrothed.

Alexis gave an exclusive statement on the matter. She announced to the publication, “Drew and I have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple.”

It’s an amicable split, though. And the former Real Housewives of Orange County star mentioned good will for her ex-fiance.

“Despite this, our love for each other remains strong, and we both sincerely wish nothing but the best for one another,” she added.

Without giving details on what caused the split, Alexis only said it’s in their “best interest[s] to pursue separate paths.”

She asked her fans for “thoughts and prayers” for her family and for Andrew’s. Both parties will need a lot of care to “navigate through this breakup.”

This heartbreak comes on the heels of another tragedy for Alexis. Early last month, her beloved mother, Penelope, passed away from an “undiagnosed” illness. Penelope was struggling with her health for at least two years. The former reality TV star revealed her mother’s illness in July 2021.

