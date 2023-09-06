Lisa Barlow Relieved After Jen Shah Left Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Season 4 of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is shaping up to be an epic season. Jen Shah is out, thanks to her prison sentence. And her former assistant, Monica Garcia, is in. Oh, and Monica also testified against Jen.

Lisa Barlow hopes that the newbie doesn’t take after her former boss too much. It looks like Monica has a big personality like Jen. It remains to be seen if she can earn that snowflake.

“I had only talked to Monica one time on the phone. And it was a different experience than the one she describes. But she was nice before, so I didn’t know what to expect from her,” Lisa said. “She assisted Jen and I thought she was going to be great.”

Gone, and basically forgotten?

Lisa was a guest on Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap. Baby Gorgeous discussed the new season of RHOSLC. “I literally think it’s our best season ever,” Lisa stated. “It’s dynamic. It’s exciting.”

When asked what filming was like without Jen, Lisa had a surprising answer. “It was so different and it was kind of a relief because everything had to be about Jen in the past. So, it wasn’t like you were seeing everybody else’s perspectives. It was like acquiescing to Jen,” she explained.

Lisa continued, “So, I think, you know, I hate to say this, but it wasn’t like I missed her. I forgot when we started filming that, like, hey, Jen used to be a part of this. There was so much other stuff going on that you didn’t miss that other element.” Ouch. Truthfully, it doesn’t seem like any of the ladies missed Jen.

