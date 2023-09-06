Lisa Barlow Reveals Who She Trusts the Most After Filming RHOSLC Season 4

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is back to the joy of many viewers. But it’s not the same RHOSLC that fans remember. For some, that’s great, for others, it’s not ideal. Jen Shah is out and Monica Garcia is in.

Moreover, Angie Katsanevas was promoted from friend of the Housewives to full-time Housewife. Still, some things never change. Most fans would agree they’re ecstatic to have Lisa Barlow back for Season 4.

As one of the OGs, Lisa brings a lot to the show. And she got the opportunity to discuss all the goings-on from Season 4 on an episode of Watch What Happens Live. With Season 4’s filming complete, Andy Cohen asked Lisa a few things in hindsight.

Lisa couldn’t choose just one pot-stirrer

In a game of Lisa Alto, the RHOSLC star got to pick from the bobbing heads of her co-stars in response to a series of questions. Her first question was who she currently trusted most. She sang, “Angie.” As for who she trusted the least, she sang, “Monica.”

When asked who stirred the pot the most this season, she hesitated and said, “I think there’s more than one person. And there’s a lot of ‘em.” But ultimately, she landed on, “Monica.” Andy also asked who engaged with Meredith Marks the most this season. Lisa said, “I would say Heather [Gay].” She also said Angie and Meredith shed the most tears this season.

Lisa expected to butt heads with Meredith more than anyone. She also conceded that Heather did a great job when it came to fashion. When asked who missed Jen the most, Lisa, without skipping a beat, sang, “No one.” Andy asked if anyone was in touch with Jen, and Lisa said no, “As far as I know … Her assistants, like, one in three.”

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City continues Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF LISA’S DYNAMICS WITH THE REST OF THE CAST? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THE CAST ON THE WHOLE?