Taylor Armstrong Blames Martini for Viral Paparazzi Moment

Taylor Armstrong has had a wacky first season of Real Housewives of Orange County, to say the least. She kicked off an acting career that led to her receiving a subsequent tongue-lashing from Heather Dubrow that was pretty dramatic. She’s learning to accept the unexplainable when it comes to Shannon Beador and they’ve formed a strong friendship. She’s also reacquainting herself with the paparazzi now that she’s back in the limelight. In fact, that might be her biggest challenge yet.

Taylor recently had a bizarre encounter with the paps that had all RHOC fans turning their heads. It was obvious that Taylor had overindulged right before performing for the cameras. Maybe she was just showing off her new acting chops. Either way, the video left us with a lot of questions and she recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live to try and provide some answers. Truthfully, the entire saga continues to be nothing short of iconic.

Taylor Armstrong jokes about her viral video

Andy Cohen couldn’t help but ask about the video during Taylor’s WWHL visit. He wanted to know how much she drank, and she blamed a classic cocktail and lack of food. “Apparently two olives in a martini is not dinner,” she joked. It’s like a twisted take on the TikTok trend of “girl dinner” and I’m lowkey living for it.

Taylor’s appearance on WWHL also came with a new hairdo. She showed up to the show serving bob. When Andy asked about the paparazzi encounter, Taylor made a joke about her haircut. “You know why I cut my hair? It’s so you won’t recognize me,” she said. Taylor Armstrong may be an RHOC housewife, but she’ll always be ready to go Oklahoma on someone’s ass.

Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

