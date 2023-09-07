A Bedraggled Bethenny Frankel gives Maui Relief Fund Update

Bethenny Frankel may have courted a lot of negative publicity after interviewing Rachel Leviss last month. Her star power may be waning or not, but certainly public opinion shifted to the negative after the former Real Housewives of New York star gave Rachel a platform to speak, and seemingly interviewed the disgraced reality TV star unprepared.

There is also confusion as to why Bethenny wants to take on reality TV executives for alleged ills of the genre in general. Yes, the former RHONY has been controversial as of late. But perhaps her Be Strong humanitarian organization is a topic we can all support.

Bethenny describes Be Strong as “speed dating, relief edition”

Bethenny recently filmed a TikTok addressing questions about Be Strong’s work in Maui after deadly wildfires ravaged the island early last month.

Wearing a sun hat, and make up free, Bethenny looked fresh as she addressed her followers.

“This is the Maui ‘nobody gives a sh*t’ relief update. I keep getting trolled in my comments. ‘What are we doing about Maui?’ And then, I do a post about Maui and nobody cares. Probably because it’s detailed,” Bethenny began.

She listed the relief efforts that Be Strong has organized in the area including, “15 million dollars in aid and money.”

According to the Skinny Girl founder, that money “will be distributed to Maui. Directly to the people. 100 percent donated to Be Strong goes directly to the people. Air Bnb, relocations, money, and cash cards to people. Building supplies, aid etc.”

In true Bethenny fashion, she added a quip to suggest her organization functions, “like speed-dating, relief edition.”

Be Strong is an admirable organization that does charity work in areas of need. Bethenny’s mission to Puerto Rico was filmed for RHONY in 2018. For that, she got a lot of praise. Perhaps she should stick to this kind of publicity and causes.

