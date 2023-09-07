Lisa Hochstein’s ‘Awkward’ and ‘Chaotic’ Move Out of Star Island Mansion

Dr. Lenny Hochstein a.k.a. “The Boob God” has continued to immerse himself in being an actual boob as his and Lisa Hochstein’s wildly turbulent divorce rages on. Fans of The Real Housewives of Miami became familiar with the enormous, opulent Star Island estate the two shared during their marriage, which has been a big point of contention in their divorce battle.

Page Six says the judge presiding over the divorce finally granted Lenny’s wish by ruling that Lisa had to officially vacate the property, and as Lisa was moving out last week, Lenny showed up and allegedly made the situation a hostile, uncomfortable mess. He even called the police.

Lenny showed up unexpectedly as Lisa moved out

Lisa was ordered by the judge to be out by September. Anyone who’s ever moved knows that moving is already the worst, but a source said Lisa got an added hassle when Lenny popped up to watch her like a hawk during her August 31 moving day.

Sources close to the reality star tell us that Lenny made the RHOM star’s move out of the Miami Beach estate “awkward” and “chaotic” as he unexpectedly arrived on the scene last Thursday to “monitor” her every move.

“He made the move really uncomfortable. She was trying to do her best to get everything done,” one insider shares.

“He kept interfering. He should have been at work.”

Lenny berated Lisa in front of their kids and called the police

Lenny and Lisa’s two young children, Logan and Elle, were home from school and with Lisa as she moved out. The source said Lenny still proceeded to treat Lisa “horribly” and swear at her right in front of them. It’s worth noting this has allegedly happened before. Even more dramatic, Lenny called the police when he accused Lisa of taking things that should’ve stayed in the house.

“He wanted to be there to breathe down her back,” our source adds. “He just wanted to create problems.”

Lenny called the cops on his estranged wife when he believed she took belongings that should’ve stayed in the house. He began screaming, “She’s a f*cking idiot. Go back to the trailer.”

“He berated her,” the source says. “He was being a drama queen and trying to intimidate her.”

When reached for comment, Lenny simply said, “I will do my talking in court.”

Since Lisa, Logan, and Elle are now all moved into their own condo, Lenny’s much younger mistress-turned-fiancée, Katharina Mazepa, is said to have moved into his Star Island home. Season 6 of RHOM is rumored to return to Bravo later this year or in early 2024; so it will be interesting to see if this shameful lack of civility makes it to air AND if Lenny and Katharina’s engagement lasts that long.

