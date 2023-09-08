Savannah Chrisley Warned Brother Chase About Getting Engaged ‘Too Soon’

Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie Chrisley, may be serving jail time for fraud, but that hasn’t changed their family’s drive to be on television. Savannah Chrisley, her brothers Chase Chrisley and Grayson Chrisley will all be back in a new reality TV show. Along with Nanny Faye! So, it’s Chrisley Knows Best minus a couple of cast members.

Now Savannah and Chase are spilling the tea on Chase’s broken engagement. The duo discussed his busted relationship with Emmy Medders on Savannah’s podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley.

Savannah called it

“I told you so. I told you, ‘Don’t get engaged too soon. Don’t do it!’ And you did it,’” Savannah stated. Chase and Emmy announced their engagement in October 2022. They pulled the plug in July 2023.

“I said that from the beginning. I didn’t think the intentions were right. But also, too, I did give her a chance at some point throughout the process,” Savannah said. “At the very beginning, I tried to give her a chance and then, she like blew me off … The moment she yelled at me on the phone, I was done,” she added.

Savannah pointed out to her brother that there were “a lot of moments” where he didn’t treat Emmy with “respect.” She added that she doesn’t feel that Chase’s ex is “a bad person at all.”

Chase explained that he “bent over backwards” for Emmy’s family. But when his sister told Chase that he “chose that family over your own,” he denied it.

Chase’s rep previously issued a statement to People: “The couple has decided to go their separate ways. Chase has nothing but love and respect for Emmy and wishes her well. Unfortunately things didn’t work and they are both moving on with their lives,” the statement read.

