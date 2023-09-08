Southern Charm Season 9 Premiere Preview: Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo Navigate Long-Distance

It’s nearly time to put on our pastels and return to Charleston for another dramatic season of Southern Charm. The trailer has teased plenty of drama, primarily stemming from Austen Kroll and Taylor Ann Green’s forbidden hookup. As the premiere episode looms, Bravo is teasing fans with what else they can expect.

A new teaser trailer for Southern Charm teases plenty of newness down South. Patricia Altschul found a new butler, but Whitney Sudler-Smith still supplements by picking up puppy pads around the house. Madison LeCroy is nesting with her new husband in a new home that’s quite swanky. However, some things in Charleston stay the same — like the disorder in Craig Conover’s life.

Southern Charm’s rocky next season

The new sneak peek of Southern Charm teases trouble in paradise for Craig and his Summer House star of a girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo. The clip showed Craig’s house, which was a disaster of a construction zone. There was a dumpster on site, a half-built pool that looked like a hazard, and a whole lot of mess. Craig, however, didn’t get why Paige didn’t want to permanently nest in the house with him. “When me and Paige first started to date, the house was still in shambles,” Craig said in the clip. As opposed to what it was then? Same ol’ Craigy.

Paige didn’t hide her annoyance at Craig’s chaos. She wanted to be totally in charge of the design decisions of Craig’s house. However, when he told her his desire for her to move down there permanently, she shut it down. “I want you to be comfortable down here,” Craig told his girlfriend. “I figured out a way to work from New York, which was good, and that’s what I kind of want to see from you down here.” Yikes.

Paige felt like they were doing fine. They only spent a few days apart at a time before one of them traveled to see the other. Additionally, she’s not ready to abandon her life, job, friend, etc. in the Big Apple. Craig wasn’t into her stalling. “Paige and I are in a tough spot,” he said. Ruh-roh.

Southern Charm premieres Thursday, September 14 at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK PAIGE DESORBO WILL EVER WANT TO MOVE TO CHARLESTON WITH CRAIG CONOVER? ARE YOU EXCITED FOR THE NEXT SEASON OF SOUTHERN CHARM?