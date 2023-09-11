Is Jenna Lyons Hinting She Could Quit Real Housewives of New York?

Jenna Lyons is among the most-talked-about cast members on the Real Housewives of New York City reboot. She is the franchise’s first openly gay housewife. Jenna, who was the former president of J.Crew, hates dill but loves fondue. And she loves to give her friends gifts. Even if it might be from a brand she partnered with.

The RHONY star has incontinentia pigmenti. This medical condition is also known as Bloch-Sulzberger syndrome. This condition causes problems with the hair, teeth, and skin. Jenna shared that she has “discolorations” on her skin.

Jenna was so self-conscious that before the cast trip to Anguilla, she flew over a few days early to tan. She confided this to Erin Lichy. Jenna also mentioned that not flying coach was a bonus. But when Erin relayed the message, she emphasized that flying coach was the issue. As a result, Jenna’s co-stars ganged up on her in Anguilla. She was open and vulnerable with them, and their gang-up wasn’t necessary.

Is Jenna over and out?

Jenna took to Instagram to share a photo of herself posed next to a piece of art. “Quit” was scrawled across the artwork in white letters. “@themuseumofmodernart @edruschaofficial Tempted,” she wrote in the captions.

Naturally, her fans sounded off in the comments. And they weren’t happy.

“Jenna you are the only reason anyone is watching this reboot (I fast forward through the other women). They are so jealous of you and total mean girls in the latest episode and you handled it with such grace!” one follower wrote.

Another user posted, “So if you’re talking about quitting RHONY keep in mind you’re the only reason a lot of us watch. And remind Bravo of this.”

One fan wrote, “The other rhony ladies were such losers for their unkindness this past episode. thanks for being sweetly and uniquely you— you have been a joy to watch on the show!”

And finally, a follower said, “You can’t quit being fabulous. Can you?”

I really hope that Jenna doesn’t leave RHONY. She is my favorite new housewife because she is witty, vulnerable, and interesting. The show wouldn’t shine as brightly without her.

The Real Housewives of New York continues on Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK THAT JENNA WILL LEAVE RHONY? WHO IS YOUR FAVORITE HOUSEWIFE IN THE REBOOT?