Kourtney Kardashian Was ‘Very Scared’ Before Urgent Surgery

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is resting after a recent medical scare involving her and Travis Barker’s unborn baby.

A source told People that the 44-year-old entrepreneur and the Kardashians star was “very scared after finding out her baby needed surgery.” The source added that while Kourtney is not ready to talk about everything, she is doing okay and resting at home with Travis.

Emergency scare

While Kourtney may not be ready to share all the details, the reality TV star did share a black-and-white photo of her and Travis’ hands on her Instagram as a post of thanks. The expectant mom said, “I will forever be grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life.”

She also thanked Travis, 47, who rushed home from his tour to be with her during the medical scare. “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock.” And, of course, she thanked her mom, Kris Jenner, for holding her hand through it all.

She went on to add, “As someone who has had three really pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent detail surgery.” The scare gave her a deeper understanding and respect for moms who have to fight to keep their babies during delicate pregnancies.

It’s definitely terrifying and true that life-threatening emergencies happen in pregnancies far too often.

Over the hump and resting the bump

Thankfully, the surgery went well, and Kourtney and the baby are doing okay. She said, “Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

Travis also added that he was grateful. In a tweet, he wrote, “God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well.” He thanked his fans for their understanding and support and added that the tour would resume now that his baby mama and son are safe.

The baby boy is going to be Kourtney’s fourth. She shares Reign Aston, eight, Penelope Scotland, 11, and Mason Dash, 13, with ex Scott Disick. Travis also has three children, Landon, 19, Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, from his former relationship.

We’re glad to hear mom and baby are well and that the surgery was successful. We wish them both continued health throughout the rest of the pregnancy!

