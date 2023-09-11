Meredith Marks Calls Foul on Monica Garcia’s Jen Shah Story

We’re only one episode in to Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, and we’ve already been given a lot! A chilling glimpse into a future earth-shattering phone call to Heather Gay; Mary Cosby back as a “friend of” in all her offbeat glory and already rage-texting Lisa Barlow about her tequila brand killing people; and Meredith Marks fighting with Whitney Rose over comments Whitney made about Meredith’s beloved bathtub. We also got two new full-time wives: former friend, Angie Katsanevas, and Monica Garcia, who grabbed all of our attention by talking about her connection to ex-RHOSLC/current prison inmate, Jen Shah.

One of Monica’s most captivating stories about her experience being Jen’s former assistant is the reason she gave for quitting. Monica shared that she was taken aback by Jen once offering her a way to make more income, so she asked a friend of hers that worked for the Secret Service for more information about Jen. Allegedly, the friend told Monica to run because Jen was about to be in big trouble.

Boom, two months later Jen was arrested, and Monica said she eventually ended up being a witness against Jen at trial. If true, this could make for some juicy material as the season continues. However, at least one of the RHOSLC ladies isn’t totally buying Monica’s tale.

Meredith was ‘cautiously optimistic’ about Monica joining the cast

Us Weekly caught up with Meredith last week to get her take on what we’ve seen so far. When asked about Monica, she said she was initially hopeful because Monica seemed energetic and outgoing.

“I had never met Monica until the snowball day, and she came off as high-energy, wanting to have fun. She definitely brings a lot of energy, and I was cautiously optimistic.”

Meredith has some doubts about details of Monica’s Secret Service story

It’s not all snowballs and fun, though. Meredith said she has some reservations about believing that Monica’s friend in the Secret Service alerted her to Jen’s impending doom since access to that information isn’t really in the Secret Services’ job description. They aren’t the FBI and usually only function as presidential security.

“​​The first thing that really went through my head — and maybe I’m missing something here — but the first thing that occurred to me is that the Secret Service is not the FBI, and to the best of my knowledge, it’s just presidential security. And I’m not sure what Jen did that has anything to do with presidential security. So, the whole thing just seemed odd and didn’t add up to me, to be totally honest.”

Season 4 of RHOSLC airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo. Will Meredith emerge from her perpetual bubble bath to engage with Monica about this? Could the real story be one of Monica’s own “dark secrets?“

