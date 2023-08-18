RHOSLC Newbie Monica Garcia Used To Work as Jen Shah’s Assistant

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is set to return and oh my god we need it. Right now Bravo fans are being assaulted by everything Vanderpump Rules and Bethenny Frankel. We’ve also been simultaneously bombarded with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills manufactured drama. We’re exhausted, give us RHOSLC.

In Jen Shah’s absence, viewers will get to know Monica Garcia. She’ll be the one to watch and by all accounts, she’s about to bring the heat. Monica came on with organic ties to a cast member, but that cast member is currently in jail. Now we find out how Monica was involved with Jenny from the Cell Block.

Whit spills the details

Whitney Rose was on an episode of Two Ts in A Pod and chatted about what’s in store for a season sans Jen’s shahmazing antics. Whit said, “In the sense of toxicity — like we were able to all bond in a different way and get to know each other on a deeper level and that was nice.”

“I will say that season 4 kind of goes back to the original OG Salt Lake City roots,” Whitney added. “It very much is like season one in that the fights are lighter. They’re just as dramatic but we’re not fighting over you know.”

Tamra Judge piped in with, “Someone who’s going to prison.” Additionally, Whitney said Jen being gone was “like a breath of fresh air.” So we’ll have to wait and see if she’s singing the same tune after ratings come out. “Honestly, it was so much easier,” she continued.

“I think it just felt weird not having her because she’s been an OG,” Whitney shared. “We built the show with her. But I don’t think we missed her in the sense of toxicity — like we were able to all bond in a different way and get to know each other on a deeper level.”

It’s about Monica

That’s all fine and dandy, but we want to hear about the new one. “I will say I’ve never met her, but I’ve heard a lot about her,” Whitney began. “She was formerly friends and assistant to Jen Shah.” GO ON … “So I had heard about her [Monica] because she worked for Jen and her name is brought up a lot on the streets.”

Um. Formerly friends and an assistant to Jen. I see. Jen goes to jail and now Monica has her spot. Things are about to get very interesting in Utah.

Mary Cosby is back and the ladies will return to Bravo for Season 4 of RHOSLC on September 5.

TELL US – WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON MONICA? WILL YOU MISS JEN SHAH?