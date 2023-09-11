NeNe Leakes Taking Family Friend to Court

She’s very rich, b*tch — so don’t you mess with her.

NeNe Leakes, the Real Housewives of Atlanta’s breakout star, reportedly took a family friend to court over money. Yep. According to Radar Online, NeNe initially filed a “warrant application & affidavit” back in April.

In an obtained copy of the report, NeNe listed the respondent as a man named Sean Bush.

The filing says that the reality star gave Sean her car to sell in December 2022. I gave my car to a family friend who owned a dealership to sell in December 2022. I never gave my title. He sold my car and never gave me the money,” NeNe wrote.

Apparently, there was a hearing set in July, but it was dismissed entirely by NeNe after settling her issues with Sean privately.

We’re unsure if this Sean character has ever appeared on RHOA. However, according to Gregg Leakes’ Instagram post a few years ago, Sean is known as “The Deal Maker.” So, NeNe’s claims about her vehicle could certainly be true.

On the other hand, SOME of the Atlanta ladies have had some trouble paying their bills in the past. Like Kim Zolciak’s foreclosed home and $150K credit card debt, Shereé Whitfield’s She by Shein collection, and now, NeNe’s back rent on her former boutique, Swagg. So, what exactly is going down?

Allegedly, the Bravo alum vacated the property in January 2022 and has failed to pay the remaining $23K balance owed. According to the landlord, they made several demands for payment; however, the oh-so-rich NeNe Leakes blew them off.

It seems like there’s a lot going on in the ATL these days. From Drew Sidora and Kandi Buruss’ new beef to Kenya Moore’s #unverifiablebitch comment about Courtney Rhodes, we’re 100% here for it. Maybe a reboot isn’t what’s best for this group.

