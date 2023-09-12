How The Bravo Ozempic Craze Is Enraging Fans

There’s no denying that we live in a society that tells us that we must be thin to be beautiful. Even though there have been many steps to move forward out of that line of thinking, Bravo and its stars are still, for all intents and purposes, stuck in the Stone Age. Multiple Real Housewives have confirmed they are using the Type 2 diabetes drug to help them lose weight. The sad thing is that most of them were already thin.

Ozempic Isn’t FDA Approved for Weight Loss

The not-so-best-kept secret drug that multiple Bravolebrities have turned to isn’t approved by the FDA for weight loss or obesity. The drug has some serious complications even if it is used for a short period of time. Some side effects can include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and constipation.

Serious Ozempic side effects include allergic reactions, changes in vision, and pancreatitis. Ozempic also has an FDA box warning about the risk of thyroid C-cell tumors. It isn’t hard to guess why most of the women take the drug as the network really only seems to cast smaller women for their shows. However, the drug can be harmful to their health, and it’s not worth the risk.

Bravo Stars Lie About Exercise

Sadly, if most of us were given the opportunity to take a pill or shot to lose weight, we would. According to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, two in five Americans are obese. Clearly, most of the Bravo stars do not fall into that qualifying category. Celebrities who have spoken out about using Ozempic claim they are just doing what they were hired to do—be authentic. However, some have sugar-coated how and why they have chosen to use the diabetes drug.

Most recently, Marlo Hampton was asked how she had lost weight. She told Andy Cohen that she had been doing what every other housewife had done—use the shot. But she also tried to suggest that she had used Pilates to get her tone form. Immediately, Sheree Whitfield called her out, asking how many times she had gone. When Marlo replied only four times, it was hard to take her seriously after that. It just isn’t fair to claim you did hard work to get into shape when, in reality, you went to the doctor’s office once a week for a shot.

Feeds Into Harmful Weight Stigma

Jeff Lewis Live/YouTube

Whether we like it or not, Bravo stars are looked up to. With social media, their likeness is everywhere, and it is hard not to start comparing yourself to them. Emily Simpson shared that she had only taken Ozempic for a month, but it was the kick-start she needed. The mother of three also revealed she decided to have a breast reduction and liposuction on her arms in January.

Emily spoke on the Jeff Lewis Live podcast, saying, “Just the surgery alone was just… I felt like it was just a huge difference in my overall look to have the thinner arms and the smaller chest. And I was so happy with the surgery, and I have so much muscle underneath that when he did the liposuction, my arms were just jacked.” Yet we see her weightlifting videos, again implying she has only been a gym rat.

It has become a bit of a pandemic, the fight to stay true to yourself or to figure out ways to be super thin. Frankly, it is upsetting to viewers who, yes, knew that housewives underwent plastic surgery. However, they were used to breast and nose jobs, not taking drugs to drop eight pounds in a week. The toxic atmosphere is exhausting, causing many to rethink their love of the shows.

Multiple viewers have found themselves questioning their bodies internally, asking, “Should I ask my doctor about Ozempic?” The ladies of the Real Housewives make it look so easy. Could it actually be that easy? This writer thinks not, as you would be taking a risk with your health, not knowing the side effects that could target you.

Can we go back to women empowering themselves? It can be argued that choosing to take the drug is a form of empowerment. But then why do so many of us feel a bit sh*t every time a new Bravolebrity announces they have used Ozempic?

