Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky ‘Doing Good’ Following Separation

Fans have been speculating for months, and now it’s confirmed that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are separated. Maybe they were trying to keep the details of their separation under wraps until the new season aired. But let’s face it, nothing stays secret in the reality TV world for long.

While that’s sad news to hear about the couple who have been married for 27 years, in Kyle’s latest update, she said they were both “doing good.” I guess that’s something.

Playing coy

Kyle has been asked about her and Mauricio’s relationship status repeatedly amid separation and divorce rumors. For the most part, she’s shot them down and only shared they were having a “challenging time.”

While the rumors were persistent over the summer, it seemed like Kyle and Mo were trying to work it out. The pair spent time with the family and even went on a vacation to Europe in August. But frankly, based on how coy they’ve been, it really does seem like they’ve been separated for some time and have been trying to keep it on the down low.

Kyle was recently asked to give an update on Amazon Live last September 8. A viewer asked how things were between her and Mauricio, and her reply was a simple, “We’re doing good.” She added, “Everyone wants me to dive deeper, but I can just tell you we’re doing good.”

Unfortunately, it’s too little too late. Guess we’ll hear more about it in the new season of RHOBH.

Difficult scenes ahead

Last month she said there was “too much to deal with right now.” She hinted at difficult scenes coming in the new season. And she’s not looking forward to rehashing hard conversations she’s not keen on reliving when the show airs.

“I know once that pumpkin spice latte hits Starbucks, the show is coming soon,” she told fans. “And it’s not going to be an easy one for me. Not at all.” She described the new season as “very dramatic” (shocker!) and teased a “funny cast trip,” and a “crazy cast dinner” that will make the infamous “Dinner Part From Hell” at Camille Grammer’s house look tame in comparison.

Mauricio has already confirmed that their marital issues will be addressed in Season 13. He told the Two Ts in a Pod podcast last April that it popped up during filming. “The girls decided to talk about it on RHOBH, and now it’s a storyline,” he shared, adding that he and Kyle had no choice but to address the issue in the new season.

In addition to Mauricio admitting the upcoming storyline, Andy Cohen also shared that because of all the news, viewers may not be as shocked about Kyle and Mo’s separation when it airs on the show. Gee, you think?

Guess we’ll have to wait for the details when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13, begins airing in November 2023.

