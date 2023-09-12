Tom Sandoval Leaves Rachel Leviss a Message on Instagram

This is why we can’t have nice things. Because some people can’t leave well enough alone, or in this case, Tom Sandoval cannot just let Rachel Leviss return to Instagram in peace. She’s removed all traces of Vanderpump Rules from her bio and noted she’s currently in her “healing era.”

If you didn’t know, after quite a long absence, Rachel posted on social media. She did so without making a huge fuss or stirring any pots. Then the power of Christ compelled Sandoval to comment and basically ruin everything.

Schwartz, come get your buddy

So Rachel has Pump Rules in her rearview and she’s moving on. Something fans simply aren’t familiar with because we’re used to, you know, people sacrificing their dignity for camera time. She went away to care for her mental health and effectively quit the show. We’ll have to see if her absence is a nail in the coffin of VPR.

Anyway, Rachel uploaded a very nice video to her Instagram. The caption was, “I’ve been dreaming of a place like this.” It was lots of flowers, animals, a barn – peaceful stuff. She was also receiving a lot of messages of support from followers, as she had enabled the comment section.

Well, wouldn’t you know damn Sandoval had to insert himself into the chat. Because he’s MoSt ExTrA. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Rachel, I really hope ur finding peace and happiness. Miss u friend.”

Didn’t Rachel say on Bethenny Frankel’s podcast that there was a no-contact order with the VPR cast? Even if it’s an informal request from Rachel’s camp, I guess Tom can’t be bothered with it. And as far as the “friend” part? Wholly unnecessary.

Obviously, Tom was far too busy to spell out “you’re” and “you” and preferred to leave messages like he’s on a Nokia phone from 2004. But it’s the audacity for me. Hopefully, Rachel is healing and still taking care of herself, but she obviously needs to make herself invisible to some of the more unsavory characters from her past. Block baby, block.

