Rumor Suggesting Tom Sandoval Is Banned From Schwartz & Sandy’s Denied

2023 has been a year of nonstop rumors about Tom Sandoval. Here’s one that turned out not to be true.

Remember those reports that the Vanderpump Rules star was banned from his bar, Schwartz & Sandy’s? Well, according to Radar Online, none of that was factual.

Business as usual

We shouldn’t be too surprised that the rumors about Tom’s banishment from Schwartz & Sandy’s were unfounded. The original story came from a random, anonymous DeuxMoi tipster who claimed that one of the co-owners just happened to reveal a bunch of behind-the-scenes tea to them when they visited the place.

Although the Sandoval saga didn’t create the best PR situation for Tom Schwartz and Sandoval’s little bar and grill, how would they ban one of its founding members? That would be like banning a clown from the circus.

The rumor also claimed that the other owners didn’t want Vanderpump Rules to film at the bar. But still, the details about that were sketchy. The tipster claimed, “[Greg] has banned Sandoval from the bar. He read us the contract he refused to sign for filming, even tho Lisa reached out to him asking him to for this season.”

It’s not normal behavior for a bar owner to read their contracts to a random patron. That’s just not going to happen. A lot about this story didn’t make sense, so Radar Online, of all places, got to the bottom of it.

A source told the outlet that despite the rumors floating around online, it’s business as usual at the restaurant. Both Schwartz and Sandy are allowed inside. Their names are on the sign, after all.

Although Scanodval felt like it would be the end all be all for the group, things seem to be business as usual for the whole VPR crew. The entire cast has been spotted filming together, and apparently, Sandoval is trying to find his footing in the group after blowing everything up last season.

