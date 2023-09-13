Southern Charm Ladies Bond During Season 9

Southern Charm is set to return this week for Season 9. Yet, without its Charm darling that was with the show since the beginning and arguably brought the most volatility and drama. One could always count on Kathryn Dennis to fight and square up with the other ladies. She brought a lot to the table in terms of entertainment, even outside of her doomed relationships.

Kathryn announced her exit from the show after Season 8 ended. And what comes now in terms of cast dynamics remains to be seen. At the very least, the female cast may have a lighter mood about them. And indeed, several of the show’s leading ladies confirmed that Season 9 will be more light-hearted fun.

Leva promises a “ladies kumbaya” this season

Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Taylor Ann Green, and Olivia Flowers spoke to The Messenger about what to expect for the upcoming season without Kathryn’s presence.

“I definitely think Kathryn was the one person that was kind of closer to the guys than maybe all of us, aside from Taylor actually dating one of the guys,” Leva said. “I think it allowed for more of a ladies kumbaya because there wasn’t Kathryn with the guys.”

Taylor gave a different perspective. “We miss her drama,” she admitted, yet acknowledged that this season was all about the girl power.

“It was really fun to see us all be able to come together at Venita’s house. We got to have just a real solidified group of girls being like, this is the first time that we’ve actually been really together because I feel like there was always a little bit of a disconnect,” Green explained. “I think that the girls are genuinely here to help build each other up and get each other through all of our sh*t,” Taylor added.

“Something that I appreciate about each of the women is that it’s like hard love,” Taylor continued. “Even though it can seem catty and you’d be like, ‘Oh, they said this, they said that,’ that’s not how I feel. And I think that that’s kind of how we all feel about each other just being like, I know that they’re genuinely there for me and want to help me get through things and go over hurdles.”

There will still be drama

But it’s not all sunshine and rainbows for these ladies. Leva promises plenty of arguments along the way, they just don’t ring of the same toxicity as before.

Leva explained, “in the moment, we can piss each other off, trust me. Our delivery is not always the best. We can rub each other the wrong way, and we do piss each other off, but we genuinely do care.”

Venita feels that the maturity of the group allows for more fluid reconciliations after the fact. She said, “what I love most about this season is that you can step away and then come back, whereas I feel like last season you’d step away and be like, ‘Well damn now I’m stuck in this position.’ But now it’s like, ‘This is why I acted like this, this was why I did it this way.'”

Catch the Season 9 premiere of Southern Charm on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 9/8c on Bravo.

