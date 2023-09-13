Winter House Season 3 Trailer and Premiere Date Revealed

The trailer for Winter House Season 3 has finally arrived, confirming a number of Bravo crossovers. Steamboat Springs, California had better be ready, because there are a bunch of vain reality TV stars preparing to entertain us all. Thankfully, that won’t include Tom Sandoval, though his friend Tom Schwartz is making an appearance.

Winter House trailer promises a flurry of drama

The worlds of Summer House, Martha’s Vineyard, Vanderpump Rules, Below Deck, and Family Karma are all set to collide with Winter House, when the show returns for its third outing. What happens when you get some of the most attractive Bravolebrities under one roof? Stolen kisses, Instagram handle exchanges, and a whole lot of chaos, of course. There’s even a pregnancy test. Don’t say Bravo doesn’t spoil you.

So, who’s taking part? Aside from Schwartz, there are some familiar names! Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, and Danielle Olivera are representing Summer House. Then we have Katie Flood, Alex Propson, and Malia White from the Below Deck franchise. Kory Keefer makes his return, while Jordan Emanuel from Martha’s Vineyard will appear, as well as Brian Benni of Family Karma. Casey Craig rounds out the main cast in her Bravo debut.

Season 3 will also see appearances from Winter House’s Jason Cameron, Summer House’s Sam Feher, and Below Deck’s Rhylee Gerber, Aesha Scott, and Captain Sandy Yawn. Whew, that’s a lot of people to keep up with.

“This is a classic social experiment,” Kyle teases in confessional. “Nobody knows what’s gonna happen when our forces combine.” Whether or not it all works out? We’ll find out in October, but judging by that trailer, it’s gonna be spicy!

Winter House Season 3 debuts on Tuesday, October 24, at 9/8c on Bravo. New episodes stream the next day on Peacock.

