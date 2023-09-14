Here’s How Kyle Richards Is Supporting Mauricio Umansky’s DWTS Journey

When the cast of Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars was announced, there were two Bravo stars on the list. Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is dancing with Pasha Pashkov. And Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards’ husband will be in the ballroom.

That’s right, folks. Mauricio Umansky will be waltzing in the DWTS ballroom with pro Emma Slater. And although they separated in July 2023, Mauricio said that his wife is supporting his Mirrorball quest. US Weekly has the scoop.

Kyle cleared her calendar

“Everybody was super supportive. They are all going to be there cheering me on. I can’t wait,” Mauricio said. Kyle and Mauricio share three daughters. He is also the stepfather of Kyle’s daughter from a previous marriage, Farrah Aldjufrie. The Buying Beverly Hills star was thrilled that Kyle and his daughters have his back.

“They can’t wait. They’ve already put it in their calendar. Everybody’s ready. Everybody’s already adjusted their calendars for them, particularly Kyle ‘cause she’s so busy,” Mauricio explained. “The rest of the girls are all in L.A. and just waiting.”

The dancing hopeful also shared what the hardest part of the process is. “Learning the choreography, being able to do the moves, the steps. I mean, it’s hard. People don’t realize how hard this actually is,” Mauricio stated.

“It’s actually really [challenging], particularly for us who are not professionals at this. I mean, these guys have it down. I mean, they’re like, ‘1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7.’ … But learning all the choreography is hard,” he added. Well, I think we have an indication of how well Mauricio will fare in this competition.

Mauricio is a better dancer than Kyle

But according to Mauricio, if Kyle had signed up for the show, he would win. “I am the better dancer of us, 100 percent. She does not like to dance. I mean, she likes to dance, but this [show] is not something that she’s, like, [interested] in,” he remarked. Can Mauricio do the splits? That has been Kyle’s signature party move for decades.

“She does not have any interest yet to compete. I keep telling her she should; I’ve been pushing her [and] maybe after [my season] she’ll get the itch. So hopefully she does,” he said. “I think it’d be awesome.”

He added that Kyle was on a vacation with a friend. He seemed to hint that Kyle was with Morgan Wade. “She’s actually traveling right now, having a good time [and] shopping. She’s with a girlfriend. I’m not going to say where she is. I think she wants her privacy,” Mauricio stated. Meanwhile, Kyle and Morgan were spotted looking extra cozy in Paris.

Mauricio should be thankful that Kyle made time in her calendar to watch him cha-cha with his newly single partner, Emma.

Dancing with the Stars Season 39 premieres Tuesday, September 26 at 8/7c on ABC, streaming live on Disney Plus, and available next day on Hulu.

TELL US – WILL KYLE SHOW UP AND SUPPORT MAURICIO? DO YOU THINK THAT HE HAS A SHOT AT WINNING THE MIRRORBALL?