Some people have friends in high places and some people have friends in jail. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum Jen Shah is the one who is currently networking in the slammer.

These days you never know who you’ll run into in the prison yard. Jen is kind of famous and doing time at a federal prison camp in Texas, and she just saw a familiar face. No, not one of her co-stars – not yet anyway. Jenny from the Cell Block has befriended fellow fraudster Elizabeth Holmes. People has the details.

Bonding over prison time

Good news everyone, Jen has company in jail! Elizabeth is a truly tainted tech gal who is buddy-buddy with Jen during their mutual lock-up time. “They’re friends. They’re both rehabilitating and have bonded over being on this journey of positive change,” Jen’s rep shared.

I wonder if Elizabeth has joined Jen’s acting troupe and helps put on productions of Real Housewives of Bryan FPC: The Federal Prison Camp where the taglines are: “I can do the crime and I can do the time,” with a sassy snap. Jen’s rep added, “Their situations brought them together, and they have a good understanding of one another. They’re getting through it together.”

Elizabeth was sentenced to 11 lovely years last November after she was convicted on fraud charges. She started serving in May 2023, joining Jen who showed up in February.

During their federal staycation, Jen and Liz can look forward to a refreshing daily wake-up at 6 am. All inmates are required to keep their cells nice and neat. They also must maintain regular jobs where they pull in between $0.23 and $1.15 for their service.

As you might know, Elizabeth is a new mommy and Jen has seemingly taken on a maternal role over her. “Jen’s given her a lot of advice. She’s even met Elizabeth’s baby and held her,” Jen’s rep continued. He also said Jen is “very loving” to both Elizabeth and her baby.

Jail is shahmazing with Jen

Apparently, Elizabeth also partakes in Jen’s fancy fitness class called “Shamazing Abs.” “Jen gets all the ladies together and they rally behind her while she teaches them fitness moves, and Elizabeth has been there right along with them,” he said.

And get this, Jen is tutoring some of the ladies and encouraging them to go for their GEDs. Her rep explained that both Jen and Elizabeth have “changed a lot behind bars.”

“Jen’s not anything like the show portrayed her to be. She’s so peaceful now,” he explained. “She’s still funny and has her one-liners, but she’s graduated from anger management classes and is much more grounded.” Sure, Jen Jan. I remember the same thing was said about Teresa Giudice.

The rep is really earning his check, he said, Jen looks “phenomenal” and “reunion-ready,” and she’s learning lessons in jail and will emerge “being a better person.”

