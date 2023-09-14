RHONJ’s Paul Connell Teases ‘Shakeup’ on Season 14 Amid Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Feud

Occasionally, a Real Housewives franchise will dip into the territory of The Real Husbands. Some fans enjoy seeing the other side of the Housewife world while others are strictly there for the namesake.

Real Housewives of New Jersey is perhaps the franchise that gets the most out of its husbands. Joe Gorga and Luis Ruelas were integral parts of the feud between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice. And that feud would ultimately tear the show apart by its seams.

On September 13, The U.S. Sun got the chance to speak with Dolores Catania and her partner, Paul Connell, about the upcoming Season 14. The season only just started filming, but Dolores already promised some good fights, with Paul explaining more.

Paul tells how RHONJ filming has changed

Paul explained that things had changed a bit since the end of last season. “The settings are different because it’s acknowledgeable now that certain people don’t talk. We don’t really notice it, all of a sudden the day is over and they’re like, ‘Okay it’s a wrap, goodnight.’ We’re not focused on that. Everyone is focused on whatever they have to do.”

He also teased that he would be more heavily featured in the upcoming season, along with the show’s other men. “I am involved in the drama a little bit. It’s me staying true to who I am as a person. It’s not bad [and] it’s me doing what I believe is right. I’m finding a little bit of a voice. People are standing their ground on what their beliefs are.”

When asked about whether the Giudice and Gorga families could reconcile, Paulie said, “I have hope in everything. There is hope in everything.” He also spoke about his relationship with Dolores, explaining his divorce was nearly finalized, but he wasn’t in a rush to propose to his new boo. In the meantime, the two will be going into business together.

Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 is expected to air on Bravo in early 2024.

