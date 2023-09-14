Tom Sandoval Prepared To Be Hated ‘For the Long Haul’ After Scandoval

The only logical explanation for Tom Sandoval being all up in the media lately is some kind of astrological conjunction that we’ll all just have to ride out. Among other things, we’ve rapid-fire heard about his eventful dating life, the HBD message to Rachel “Raquel” Leviss that got him blocked from her Instagram, and him subsequently – and hypocritically – having the audacity to call HER thirsty.

Most Vanderpump Rules fans and the general public alike have been subjected to Sandy news by hate-reading it in the wake of his abhorrent Scandoval behavior. Tom might’ve had a wee moment of clarity though. He recently told People that he doesn’t expect the hate toward him to taper off anytime soon.

Tom predicts the hate toward him will last a while

Tom’s promoting his appearance on Season 2 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, and judging from his assessment of people’s current feelings surrounding him, ever being able to claw his way back into the public’s favor may be the actual toughest test.

“I would say that it’s probably going to get worse before it gets better and don’t think for a second, ‘Oh, give it a week, give it a couple weeks, whatever.”

He continued, “This stuff stays with you for a while. I’m in this for the long haul. I know it.”

Tom says filming Season 11 of VPR was difficult, but his castmates surprised him

Production on Season 11 of VPR just wrapped last month. Tom said it was tough for him to film and will be even harder to watch. Considering he hasn’t really seemed to take genuine accountability for Scandoval, I’d have to assume a shortage of white nail polish or something was what threw a wrench in it for him.

“This season for Vanderpump Rules will definitely be very hard [to watch] and was really hard to film.”

Difficulties aside, Tom says he was surprised by some of his fellow Vanderpumpers showing different sides of themselves. It may even have been inspiring. Mmmkay.

“I’m really excited about this show because I feel like you’re going to see a different side to everyone. One thing that was really great about doing this show that I didn’t see coming was the inspiration and stuff that I got from just hearing people’s stories and the hardships that they’ve gone through in their own lives.”

“That really puts things in perspective and sometimes it can help rearrange your priorities in life and what’s really important.”

Let’s not get soft on him, we have about T-minus 18 hours until he says something else infuriating. This is the same guy who sobbed about being sorry for his scumminess and then berated the woman he cheated on for wearing a t-shirt during intimacy a few breaths later.

Catch Tom and many other celebs on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. It premieres September 25 on Fox. Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules will drop sometime in early 2024.

TELL US – DO YOU STILL HAVE NEGATIVE FEELINGS TOWARD TOM SANDOVAL?