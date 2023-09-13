Tom Sandoval Blasts ‘Thirsty’ Rachel Leviss After She Blocked Him on Instagram

Disclaimer, you might want to grab a seat before reading this because the audacity is coming in like a freight train carrying toxic materials. And speaking of toxic materials, Tom Sandoval has gotten wind of being blocked on Rachel Leviss’ Instagram account.

Poor Tommy is feeling some type of way after his ex dissed him on social media. Rachel finally felt well enough to return to Instagram on her birthday. Instead of letting her have some space, Tom went and commented on her post. The Vanderpump Rules alum did the right thing and prevented Tom from the ability to reach out on that platform again. Now Tom is having himself a full hissy fit. People has the scoop.

Sandoval needs to have SEVERAL seats

This put Tom a couple of steps back in any progress he’s made redeeming his image. You know, after he cheated on his partner of ten years with her friend and then tried to avoid accountability. You know, because he bought pens and batteries.

After Tom commented on Rachel’s Instagram post, tons of people told her to block that man and that’s exactly what she did. If one is protecting their mental health, they probably don’t need to hear from the ex.

Later that evening, Sandoval was out promoting Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test and was asked about the incident. “Obviously, I think it’s a little immature and petty,” Tom said. What’s this? The definition of “petty” would be commenting on your former side-piece’s post and calling her “friend.” Additionally, I really don’t want to hear what Tom considers “immature” as he lectures people whilst wearing samples from the Forever 21 Festival Collection.

Tom added, ”To post that you’re blocking seems a bit thirsty.” HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. Seriously? Bless him actually not having the willpower to prevent his mouth from saying words. He literally wears a neon lightning bolt blazer when he sings with his Venmo band, but Rachel is thirsty.

Tom kept going and going …

Nope, not thirsty at all

Don’t worry, Tom continued to make it worse. “I wanted to just send her some love, let her know that happy birthday, whatever,” he explained. This woman flew to a mental health facility to get away from him but yeah, let’s publicly comment on her social media. Not send a private text that wouldn’t get noticed. But RACHEL is thirsty.

That mouth kept on yapping. “I just kind of feel bad for her, in a way, I don’t understand. I think she’s really struggling with taking accountability for her actions and just wants to point fingers and be mad at everybody else. There were two of us in this situation. We both screwed up.” Sir. Rachel did not cheat on her partner for a decade and continue living in the same home. She virtually went rogue for months and no one heard from her. Who is Rachel pointing fingers at exactly other than herself?

Sandoval added, “I just wanted to be nice and say, ‘Hey, hope you’re having fun. Hope you’re doing well.’” Which again could have been accomplished privately and not in front of the entire world. Tom knew exactly what he was doing when he commented on Rachel’s post.

Rachel never reached out to Tom

Also, this was the first interaction he had with Rachel in months. Tom did reach out to her PR during Season 11 filming, but it sounds like she left him on read. “[I did] fill her in with what was happening and what was being said and really kind of kept them in the loop. Even though I wasn’t speaking to Raquel or Rachel, I felt it would help her, whether she was coming back or not, but I don’t know.”

“It sucks. We never had any sort of closure. I had a conversation with her that ended very much in a way of, ‘All right, well, I’ll talk to you in the next few days,’ and that was it,” Tom shared.

Sounds to me like Sandoval got closure yesterday and wasn’t pleased with how he received it. Rachel, open the vault – it’s time. And we still want to know why Tom filmed her without obtaining consent.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED BY TOM’S REACTION? DO YOU THINK RACHEL SHOULD EXPOSE HIM?