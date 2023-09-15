Andy Cohen Says RHONY Newbies ‘Killed It’ on Their First Reunion

Just yesterday, Bravo released the seating chart for the Real Housewives of New York Season 14 reunion. There was quite the buzz when fans discovered Jessel Taank and Erin Lichy would get the top spots next to Andy Cohen.

The truth of the matter is that it would be difficult for anyone to pick the breakout stars of the new RHONY. Frankly, all of the new Housewives have brought it. Fans have loved watching the reboot and seeing these women open up.

And Andy is perhaps happier than anyone about the reboot’s success. It was clear he put a lot of faith in the project and in the new Housewives. So, it was no wonder when he started teasing the reunion with such jollity.

Andy and the RHONY newbies cried

In a TikTok posted by @queensofbravo, taken from Andy’s Instagram Stories, Andy said, “They killed it. They killed it — their first reunion. Daddy’s proud. By the way, we used more Kleenex, everyone cried multiple times. Like, we had to refill the Kleenex box. It’s wild.” As he spoke, Andy appeared to have just been crying.

Many considered Andy’s words an over-exaggeration, with commenters already speculating that the newbies hammed up their reactions for the cameras. “Sure Jan,” one user wrote. Another similarly said, “Cry about what? Nothing happened this season.” Another fan cautiously said they were eager, “but sounds like Andy wanted more … The crying concerns me.”

On the opposite end of the spectrum, most fans expressed excitement to see the reunion and their love of the reboot. “Love the new RHONYs,” one wrote. Another suggested Bravo reboot other franchises and foster a “fresh start” elsewhere. One fan expressed a sentiment among many: “Hope they are here to stay.”

