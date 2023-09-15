Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Not Speaking Since Split

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke calling off their engagement was not something I expected from Summer House in 2023. The two were full-speed ahead in their relationship. I assumed they’d at least make it down the aisle before everything went south for the sole reason of telling others, “I told you so.” Recently, both HubbHouse and Carl finally broke their silence on the split, and we’re left with even more questions. Bravo, can we speed up the upcoming Summer House season, please?

The gist of it is that Carl broke up the engagement with Lindsay just weeks before their planned nuptials in Mexico. Carlito apparently got severe cold feet, catching Lindsay off guard. The bride took a bit longer to release a public statement about the split, but she made it clear that she was totally devastated. Now, an inside source is providing insight into the dynamic (or lack thereof) between Lindsay and Carl these days.

Lindsay Hubbard has no interest in talking anymore

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Lindsay’s statement made it clear that she was a ride-or-die for Carl. She wasn’t going to let anything stop her from walking down that aisle, except for a runaway husband. Recently, an “inside source” told Us Weekly that Carl and Lindsay aren’t speaking at all these days. There has been radio silence on their frequency since Carlito pulled the plug, rumor has it. That’s quite a shift from their dynamic last summer when the couple could barely be apart from each other for more than five minutes.

Are we at all surprised by this tidbit of information? Why would talking do anything to improve the mess of this split? Lindsay will let her feelings be known one way or another — she’s the queen of getting activated. But staying in contact with her fresh ex isn’t something that will help her through the process of grieving her relationship.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT LINDSAY HUBBARD AND CARL RADKE AREN’T SPEAKING? WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE DRAMATIC BREAKUP BETWEEN THE SUMMER HOUSE STARS?